Introducing, Emily’s Genealogy Blog to the BDN blog network

Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite (since 2004), teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. My professional affiliations include Kennebec Historical Society (member of the Program Committee from 2002, society secretary since 2003), and Maine Genealogical Society (member since 2010, appointed Event Chair in September 2016). I’m also organizing a group of librarians with the Maine Library Association who are interested in genealogy and want to be more helpful to their patrons.

I’ve done some writing, but this is my first opportunity to have a blog. Remember “Capital Weekly”? I had several monthly columns about genealogy, right before the Augusta paper folded, called “Untangling Your Family Roots”. Bangor Daily News has also been kind enough to publish several articles covering interesting aspects of local Maine history. One of my work duties includes a bi-monthly newsletter, “Genealogy Notes from Emily”, which can be found through the State Library’s genealogy link, and digital repository. One of my proudest moments came when Dick Eastman recognized my August 2015 issue on Canadian genealogy in his own online newsletter.

I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov, or buffywg@yahoo.com