What do you think of Genealogy.com?

Welcome to this, my first post! I’ve never been a blogger before, so feel free to pass on some tips if you have experience! Anyhow, let’s see if we can get some comments going. I’d really like to know what you think of Genealogy.com. Personally, I thought it was just too overwhelming. The surname forums were too numerous to work with efficiently. It’s simply one very long listing of posts in chronological order. You can search, but it only seems to work on one level; if you’ve managed to reduce the number of entries, you can’t go any further with a specific search. There’s supposed to be some content from Family Tree Maker, but, again, I had no luck. So, feel free to agree, disagree, or give me some idea of how to use this resource more effectively. The really good thing is that it’s free! Thanks a lot! Happy hunting!

Emily