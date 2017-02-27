What do you think of Genealogy.com?

Home
By

Welcome to this, my first post! I’ve never been a blogger before, so feel free to pass on some tips if you have experience! Anyhow, let’s see if we can get some comments going. I’d really like to know what you think of Genealogy.com. Personally, I thought it was just too overwhelming. The surname forums were too numerous to work with efficiently. It’s simply one very long listing of posts in chronological order. You can search, but it only seems to work on one level; if you’ve managed to reduce the number of entries, you can’t go any further with a specific search. There’s supposed to be some content from Family Tree Maker, but, again, I had no luck. So, feel free to agree, disagree, or give me some idea of how to use this resource more effectively. The really good thing is that it’s free! Thanks a lot! Happy hunting!

Emily

Emily Schroeder

About Emily Schroeder

Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.