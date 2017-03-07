Maine Genealogy.net…a well-kept secret?

Home,
By

Hi, all! Thanks for staying with me. Just wanted to tell you about MaineGenealogy.net, in case you haven’t heard of it. It’s a great site for doing Maine research. You can join or not, send money or not…in any event, you can search for free. They have forums, an online archives, and links to recent obituaries in major Maine newspapers. The best part of the site is nearly hidden at the top of the homepage: your options there include “Network” (blogs) and “Databases”. I click on the latter all the time, as I’m looking for death dates for obituary searches. There is also a marriage index. These death and marriage indexes were originally provided by the Maine State Archives, and now live here! Neat, huh?

Until next time…keep those comments coming!

Emily Schroeder

About Emily Schroeder

Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.