Maine Genealogy.net…a well-kept secret?

Hi, all! Thanks for staying with me. Just wanted to tell you about MaineGenealogy.net, in case you haven’t heard of it. It’s a great site for doing Maine research. You can join or not, send money or not…in any event, you can search for free. They have forums, an online archives, and links to recent obituaries in major Maine newspapers. The best part of the site is nearly hidden at the top of the homepage: your options there include “Network” (blogs) and “Databases”. I click on the latter all the time, as I’m looking for death dates for obituary searches. There is also a marriage index. These death and marriage indexes were originally provided by the Maine State Archives, and now live here! Neat, huh?

Until next time…keep those comments coming!