Erin go Bragh!

Home,
By

A belated Happy St. Patrick’s Day to ya! Wouldn’t we all like to think we have a bit of Irish in our blood? Researchers have a number of avenues to take. One of the most useful websites I’ve seen is Irish Genealogy.ie (https://www.irishgenealogy.ie/en/). Its latest claim to fame is the inclusion of births, deaths and marriages recorded by the General Register Office. A scan of the homepage indicates you may search for church and civil records, get help with research and find a number of other links. Entering a search by name and place may provide access to the 1901 and 1911 censuses, records of the Bureau of Military History, the National Library of Ireland, Griffith’s Valuation, and immigration records in Ellisisland.org and CastleGarden.org, to name a few. Irish Genealogy.ie is owned by the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and is growing steadily.

Again, you know how this works! If you’ve used this site and would like to post an opinion, please do so! I’d love to read it! Thanks for your support!

Emily Schroeder

About Emily Schroeder

Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.