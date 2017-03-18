Erin go Bragh!

A belated Happy St. Patrick’s Day to ya! Wouldn’t we all like to think we have a bit of Irish in our blood? Researchers have a number of avenues to take. One of the most useful websites I’ve seen is Irish Genealogy.ie (https://www.irishgenealogy.ie/en/). Its latest claim to fame is the inclusion of births, deaths and marriages recorded by the General Register Office. A scan of the homepage indicates you may search for church and civil records, get help with research and find a number of other links. Entering a search by name and place may provide access to the 1901 and 1911 censuses, records of the Bureau of Military History, the National Library of Ireland, Griffith’s Valuation, and immigration records in Ellisisland.org and CastleGarden.org, to name a few. Irish Genealogy.ie is owned by the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and is growing steadily.

