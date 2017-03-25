Family Tree Maker change!

According to Diane Haddad of the Family Tree Magazine staff, Software MacKiev, who bought Family Tree Maker early in 2016, will be releasing the 2017 version on March 31st. In previous versions TreeSync was used to sync your trees on Ancestry.com; now they’re using something different, called FamilySync. If you want to maintain your database, you’ll need to make sure everything in your tree is synced (not sure of the spelling…) before March 29th. You can still use your pre-2017 software; it just won’t sync. Diane goes on to say that you may upgrade for free, provided you purchased FTM software after March 1, 2016. FMI: newsletter@familytreecommunity.com, Genealogy Insider post dated Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Emily Schroeder
Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.