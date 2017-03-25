Family Tree Maker change!

According to Diane Haddad of the Family Tree Magazine staff, Software MacKiev, who bought Family Tree Maker early in 2016, will be releasing the 2017 version on March 31st. In previous versions TreeSync was used to sync your trees on Ancestry.com; now they’re using something different, called FamilySync. If you want to maintain your database, you’ll need to make sure everything in your tree is synced (not sure of the spelling…) before March 29th. You can still use your pre-2017 software; it just won’t sync. Diane goes on to say that you may upgrade for free, provided you purchased FTM software after March 1, 2016. FMI: newsletter@familytreecommunity.com, Genealogy Insider post dated Tuesday, March 21, 2017.