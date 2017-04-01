Get Ready for the 2017 NERGC Conference!

Hi, all! It may still be snowing, but spring is coming and it’s time for the 2017 NERGC Conference! This time it’s being held from April 26th through the 29th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. The theme is “Using the Tools of Today and Tomorrow to Understand the Past”, and is sponsored by a ton of New England genealogical societies. Featured speakers include F. Warren Bittner, Kenyatta D. Berry and Thomas MacEntee. The conference itself doesn’t formally begin until Thursday the 27th, but there are a number of learning opportunities on the day before; topics covered are DNA, professional genealogy, librarianship, society management and technology. The event is geared to help attendees explore new research options, ethnic genealogy, social history, research planning and general skills. For more information, and to register, check out the website at www.NERGC.org. Until next time!