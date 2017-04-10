Cemetery Season is Upon Us!

Well, the ground is finally clearing of snow, and we can look forward to a season of carefree cemetery exploration! I’d like to draw your attention to the new website for the Maine Old Cemetery Association, www.moca-me.org . For those unfamiliar with this organization, MOCA has been a part of the Maine genealogy scene since 1968. Their mission consists of furthering restoration and maintenance of Maine cemeteries, along with preservation of records. Be sure to check out the tabs near the top of the homepage; in particular, see “Educating”, where you’ll find “Cemetery Law”, “Symbolism” and “Workshops”. I’ve always been particularly fascinated by the symbolism on gravestones! Back in 2008, the association published the “Maine Cemetery Trampers’ Companion” by Mark Cheetham. This is a great guide, and goes a long way in answering nearly any question about Maine cemeteries. Meanwhile, happy tramping!