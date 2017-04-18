Check Out Ancestry Academy!

Trying to find some quick instruction online? Well, Ancestry.com covers a variety of topics at the touch of a mouse! What’s even better is that you don’t have to subscribe to Ancestry or be in a Maine public library to take advantage of these lessons! Just go to: www.ancestry.com/genealogy. On the top line is the option “Extras”; click on that and you can go from there to “Ancestry Academy”! Topics range from “Getting Started” to “Short Course Videos”, “Records”, “Methodology and Skills” and, as one would expect, “Ancestry Products”. You can search for something specific as well. When you have a few minutes, take a look and learn something new!