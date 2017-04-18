Check Out Ancestry Academy!

Trying to find some quick instruction online? Well, Ancestry.com covers a variety of topics at the touch of a mouse! What’s even better is that you don’t have to subscribe to Ancestry or be in a Maine public library to take advantage of these lessons! Just go to: www.ancestry.com/genealogy. On the top line is the option “Extras”; click on that and you can go from there to “Ancestry Academy”! Topics range from “Getting Started” to “Short Course Videos”, “Records”, “Methodology and Skills” and, as one would expect, “Ancestry Products”. You can search for something specific as well. When you have a few minutes, take a look and learn something new!
Emily Schroeder
Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.