Your Food Heritage!

We all have favorite recipes that families have shared and passed down through the generations. I have one that my great aunt Florence procured from the boarding home next door in Rockland, and I make it frequently: Angel Gingerbread. It’s easy, quick to make, and, best of all, it’s good. That’s the type of food that keeps our loved ones in our hearts…isn’t that what genealogy should be all about? Bringing life to the bones? If you agree, you’ll enjoy a website I just found: rootedinfoods.com . The author/webmaster is Nik, and she combines her interests of genealogy and food, resulting in a marvelous way to add to any family’s story. Hopefully you’ll be inspired to compile your own family cookbook, or make something traditional for a family reunion, and tell about its origin. Good food deserves a place on the table in the shade of the family tree, doesn’t it?