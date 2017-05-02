Your Food Heritage!

We all have favorite recipes that families have shared and passed down through the generations. I have one that my great aunt Florence procured from the boarding home next door in Rockland, and I make it frequently: Angel Gingerbread. It’s easy, quick to make, and, best of all, it’s good. That’s the type of food that keeps our loved ones in our hearts…isn’t that what genealogy should be all about? Bringing life to the bones? If you agree, you’ll enjoy a website I just found: rootedinfoods.com . The author/webmaster is Nik, and she combines her interests of genealogy and food, resulting in a marvelous way to add to any family’s story. Hopefully you’ll be inspired to compile your own family cookbook, or make something traditional for a family reunion, and tell about its origin. Good food deserves a place on the table in the shade of the family tree, doesn’t it?
Emily Schroeder
Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.