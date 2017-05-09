Ancestry.com and Surnames

Ever seen those little teasers provided by Ancestry.com, promising to tell you all about the meaning of your surname? Well, most of the information I found on my maiden name, Herrick, was interesting and potentially useful. Results show immigration and life expectancy, both of which include charts. The occupation link leads to a table from the 1880 U.S. Census, comparing the Herrick professions with the general public. The Civil War service records option gave me the number of those who served with my surname, and whether they were Union or Confederate. Of course, you could go from there to all military records. The catch is you need to be a subscriber, or in a public library in the state to get free access. Speaking of a tease, when I clicked on the family origin link, one of the places noted was “Dovrita”. There was no explanation of this…when I clicked on the name, I was taken to New York Passenger Lists 1820-1957. Any clicking beyond that was futile. This place is not defined anywhere that I could think of, including gazetteers, encyclopedias, dictionaries or even online. So I remain mystified. When you have a few extra minutes, go to www.ancestry.com and scroll to the bottom of the page for “Surname Meanings”. And if anyone can tell me about “Dovrita”, I’ll bake them a cake!