More Help Finding Veterans’ Burials in Maine!

Home
By

Some of you were concerned that the WPA Cemetery Plans did not include veterans’ names, and I referred you to other resources, particularly your town clerks. I’ve stumbled onto yet another, very useful item: “Veterans Cemetery Records”, 11 rolls of microfilm arranged initially by county, then town and cemetery. The last couple of rolls are arranged by war, in case you don’t know where your soldier is buried. These are photographs of index cards, many containing section and lot of the cemetery, birth and death dates, date of enlistment and branch, and a brief account of their service. Some are much more complete than others, naturally, but sources are given as well. One of my relative’s cards, unfortunately, stated that there was no record of a cemetery, but did say that he was a veteran of the Revolution, still a step ahead since I did not realize this fact.

This wonderful resource is available at Maine State Archives. Stop in and take a look!

Emily Schroeder

About Emily Schroeder

Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.