More Help Finding Veterans’ Burials in Maine!

Some of you were concerned that the WPA Cemetery Plans did not include veterans’ names, and I referred you to other resources, particularly your town clerks. I’ve stumbled onto yet another, very useful item: “Veterans Cemetery Records”, 11 rolls of microfilm arranged initially by county, then town and cemetery. The last couple of rolls are arranged by war, in case you don’t know where your soldier is buried. These are photographs of index cards, many containing section and lot of the cemetery, birth and death dates, date of enlistment and branch, and a brief account of their service. Some are much more complete than others, naturally, but sources are given as well. One of my relative’s cards, unfortunately, stated that there was no record of a cemetery, but did say that he was a veteran of the Revolution, still a step ahead since I did not realize this fact.

This wonderful resource is available at Maine State Archives. Stop in and take a look!