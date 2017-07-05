Sorry I’ve been away from this blog for a while…I’ve been a bit stressed with the state shutdown, and trying to get other stuff done. Thankfully, we’re back in business, and we can still hold the 2017 Maine Genealogy Fair! It’s this coming Saturday at the State Library, Museum and Archives Building in Augusta, from 9AM to 2PM. We’re having a number of genealogical and historical organizations from around the state staffing tables; professional genealogists will be available (by appointment) to help with your research; we’re hosting a couple of presentations starting at 10AM with Lt. Jonathan Bratten: “A Legacy of Sacrifice: Researching Your Family’s WWI Military Service”; and at 11:30, Kate Herbert will speak on the “Digital Maine Transcription Project”. The State Library, Archives and Museum will all be open, as well as the Cross Cafe. Come one, come all, for a fun-filled day!