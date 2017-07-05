Sorry I’ve been away from this blog for a while…I’ve been a bit stressed with the state shutdown, and trying to get other stuff done. Thankfully, we’re back in business, and we can still hold the 2017 Maine Genealogy Fair! It’s this coming Saturday at the State Library, Museum and Archives Building in Augusta, from 9AM to 2PM. We’re having a number of genealogical and historical organizations from around the state staffing tables; professional genealogists will be available (by appointment) to help with your research; we’re hosting a couple of presentations starting at 10AM with Lt. Jonathan Bratten: “A Legacy of Sacrifice: Researching Your Family’s WWI Military Service”; and at 11:30, Kate Herbert will speak on the “Digital Maine Transcription Project”. The State Library, Archives and Museum will all be open, as well as the Cross Cafe. Come one, come all, for a fun-filled day!
Emily Schroeder
Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.