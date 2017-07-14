Microfilm Rental Program with FamilySearch to be Suspended

Here’s the latest: the microfilm rental program from LDS will be discontinued as of September 1st, this year. Maine State Library has been an affiliate library for a number of years. The main benefit of that designation was to act as a location where microfilm could be sent for patron use. FamilySearch cites “significant progress…in microfilm digitization efforts and the obsolescence of microfilm technology”; they also state that they have “now digitally reproduced…over 1.5 billion images”, and “remaining microfilms should be digitized by 2020” (e-mail dated June 26, 2017). A number of us affiliates have been troubled by the seemingly inaccessible digital images that are offered; luckily, there are some workarounds to this issue, (If you’d like a copy of the tips given by Lauren E. Kuntzman of the St. Joseph County Public Library in South Bend, IN, please let me know!)
Meanwhile, I will keep you posted as we transition out of the microfilm program. Onward!

Emily Schroeder

