Ever Visited Olive Tree Genealogy?

Hi, all! Another glorious summer day, and probably the last thing you want to do is sit in front of a computer! Some evening, try Olive Tree Genealogy. It’s very wide-ranging, I must say…the host/author is Lorine McGinnis Schulze, and she is well-organized, to say the least. She offers sites on immigration, military, Native Americans, Loyalists, Palatines, Loyalists, Canada, etc. You can sign up for her newsletter and check out her blog, as well. Her mission is to provide as much free information as possible! To test the site, I tried tracking down two of my ancestors, but had no luck. Admittedly, I attempted this without having all the facts at hand, which might’ve made a difference. The links are very specific to locality, and you need to know your geography. Often the links did not work, unfortunately. Ms. Schulze states that her Canadian sites are primarily Ontario, and I’m looking for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olive Tree did provide a contact person, though, so I have not lost my faith in Olive Tree. Do check it out, and I’d love to get your opinion on this busy place! Until next time!