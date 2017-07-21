Ever Visited Olive Tree Genealogy?

Hi, all! Another glorious summer day, and probably the last thing you want to do is sit in front of a computer! Some evening, try Olive Tree Genealogy. It’s very wide-ranging, I must say…the host/author is Lorine McGinnis Schulze, and she is well-organized, to say the least. She offers sites on immigration, military, Native Americans, Loyalists, Palatines, Loyalists, Canada, etc. You can sign up for her newsletter and check out her blog, as well. Her mission is to provide as much free information as possible! To test the site, I tried tracking down two of my ancestors, but had no luck. Admittedly, I attempted this without having all the facts at hand, which might’ve made a difference. The links are very specific to locality, and you need to know your geography. Often the links did not work, unfortunately. Ms. Schulze states that her Canadian sites are primarily Ontario, and I’m looking for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olive Tree did provide a contact person, though, so I have not lost my faith in Olive Tree. Do check it out, and I’d love to get your opinion on this busy place! Until next time!
Emily Schroeder
Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.