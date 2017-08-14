Time to Register for the Maine Genealogical Society’s Annual Conference!

Home
By

Hi, friends! Well, I’m still dealing with this weird vision thing, but I did find out today that there’s nothing seriously wrong happening in my brain, so I’m a bit encouraged. Anyhow, time marches on and we all need to plan on attending the Maine Genealogical Society’s conference on Saturday, September 16th, at Point Lookout Resort and Conference Center in Northport. The keynote speaker will be David Allen Lambert, Chief Genealogist of the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston. He will talk about New England records in the Society’s facility, plus military records, probate and deeds, and Native American records. Other speakers will cover Maine sources of genealogical information and early American handwriting. If you’re a beginner, you’re in luck because there’s a special “track” just for you, and the day will end with an experts’ panel to help resolve those sticky issues.

PLEASE NOTE: YOU MUST REGISTER BY TOMORROW, AUGUST 15th, TO BE INCLUDED IN THE DRAWING FOR A $100.00 LL BEAN GIFT CARD!

For more details and to register, go to: www.maineroots.org . Hope to see you there!

Emily Schroeder

About Emily Schroeder

Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.