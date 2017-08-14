Time to Register for the Maine Genealogical Society’s Annual Conference!

Hi, friends! Well, I’m still dealing with this weird vision thing, but I did find out today that there’s nothing seriously wrong happening in my brain, so I’m a bit encouraged. Anyhow, time marches on and we all need to plan on attending the Maine Genealogical Society’s conference on Saturday, September 16th, at Point Lookout Resort and Conference Center in Northport. The keynote speaker will be David Allen Lambert, Chief Genealogist of the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston. He will talk about New England records in the Society’s facility, plus military records, probate and deeds, and Native American records. Other speakers will cover Maine sources of genealogical information and early American handwriting. If you’re a beginner, you’re in luck because there’s a special “track” just for you, and the day will end with an experts’ panel to help resolve those sticky issues.

PLEASE NOTE: YOU MUST REGISTER BY TOMORROW, AUGUST 15th, TO BE INCLUDED IN THE DRAWING FOR A $100.00 LL BEAN GIFT CARD!

For more details and to register, go to: www.maineroots.org . Hope to see you there!