How About Creating a Timeline?

I’ve always been a firm believer that you cannot separate people and history. Putting your ancestors in their times and places can be very revealing, and add a lot to your research. Timelines can be in any format you like-a vertical or horizontal chart, or a running narrative, as long as source notes of facts are given. Try adding the dates of major events (wars, elections, milestones, etc.) on a regional, state or national level to put everything in perspective. There are online templates available, some which can be filled out and printed when complete (thefamilyhistorian.com.au, for example). I had the best luck when going to CyndisList.com which gave several choices. This led me to usabledesignmatters.com ; the page even includes instructive webinars from BYU Family History Library! Pinterest has a wealth of references to genealogy sites, but it’s a very time-consuming process to find exactly what you’re looking for. So, I wish you luck, whatever route you decide to take! When you make a timeline for one or more of your predecessors, do get in touch and let me know how it turned out!
Emily Schroeder
Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.