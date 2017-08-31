How About Creating a Timeline?

I’ve always been a firm believer that you cannot separate people and history. Putting your ancestors in their times and places can be very revealing, and add a lot to your research. Timelines can be in any format you like-a vertical or horizontal chart, or a running narrative, as long as source notes of facts are given. Try adding the dates of major events (wars, elections, milestones, etc.) on a regional, state or national level to put everything in perspective. There are online templates available, some which can be filled out and printed when complete (thefamilyhistorian.com.au, for example). I had the best luck when going to CyndisList.com which gave several choices. This led me to usabledesignmatters.com ; the page even includes instructive webinars from BYU Family History Library! Pinterest has a wealth of references to genealogy sites, but it’s a very time-consuming process to find exactly what you’re looking for. So, I wish you luck, whatever route you decide to take! When you make a timeline for one or more of your predecessors, do get in touch and let me know how it turned out!