It’s Not Too Late to Register for the MGS Conference!

Sorry I haven’t been posting as frequently as I would’ve liked…still dealing with weird vision issues; but, I have 2 good eye docs who are helping me, and, together, we’ll get it figured out. My additional hurdle is a kidney stone, a complete (and uninvited) surprise!

Well, on to business. This is just a friendly nudge that the Maine Genealogical Society’s annual conference is this Saturday, at Point Lookout Resort and Conference Center in Northport. We are very fortunate to have David Allen Lambert of the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston as our keynote speaker. He will be telling us about what’s at NEHGS, as well as New England military records, probate and deeds, and Native American research strategies. Other highlights include digital newspapers, early clerks’ handwriting, an expert panel, and a beginner’s track. For more details, try the website for MGS. Come join us!