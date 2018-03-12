Retirement…

Hi, all…again, my apologies for not posting for so long! As you know, I’ve been dealing with wacky eye issues, which remain unresolved. I cannot use a computer for a long period of time unless I want to experience lightheadedness or watery eyes. My co-workers were so understanding and patient; but, after several months I felt the time had come for me to retire, and so I have. My question to you is: would you like me to continue this blog? I would not be able to post weekly…maybe every other week or so. I’ve really appreciated your support! Do reach out to me as soon as you can!

Thank you so much!