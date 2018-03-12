Retirement…

Hi, all…again, my apologies for not posting for so long! As you know, I’ve been dealing with wacky eye issues, which remain unresolved. I cannot use a computer for a long period of time unless I want to experience lightheadedness or watery eyes. My co-workers were so understanding and patient; but, after several months I felt the time had come for me to retire, and so I have. My question to you is: would you like me to continue this blog? I would not be able to post weekly…maybe every other week or so. I’ve really appreciated your support! Do reach out to me as soon as you can!
Thank you so much!

Emily Schroeder

About Emily Schroeder

Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.