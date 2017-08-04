Family Tree Magazine-My Favorite!

Hi, all…sorry for the delay in my reaching out to you. I’m experiencing a rather odd condition involving light-headedness and difficulty focusing on a computer screen. I’ll be having tests next week and hope to have some answers at that point. Meanwhile, I did want to make sure you knew about my favorite genealogical periodical, “Family Tree Magazine” . It’s a bi-monthly, and has a great selection of helpful and interesting articles. They’ve been offering a couple of specific state research guides in each issue, and the Editor, Diane Haddad has a feature called ‘The Toolkit’ which reviews print and software resources. Friend Maureen Taylor, otherwise known as the “Photo Detective” has a regular column. Readers are invited to view podcasts and enroll in classes offered through the “Family Tree University”, and there may even be a free download! In the July/August issue there’s an article by David Fryxell entitled “Pipe Dreams”, which gives a snapshot history of indoor plumbing. People and history are inseparable, that’s for sure! For more on getting a subscription, go to the website, www.familytreemagazine.com.