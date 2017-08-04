Family Tree Magazine-My Favorite!

Hi, all…sorry for the delay in my reaching out to you. I’m experiencing a rather odd condition involving light-headedness and difficulty focusing on a computer screen. I’ll be having tests next week and hope to have some answers at that point. Meanwhile, I did want to make sure you knew about my favorite genealogical periodical, “Family Tree Magazine” . It’s a bi-monthly, and has a great selection of helpful and interesting articles. They’ve been offering a couple of specific state research guides in each issue, and the Editor, Diane Haddad has a feature called ‘The Toolkit’ which reviews print and software resources. Friend Maureen Taylor, otherwise known as the “Photo Detective” has a regular column. Readers are invited to view podcasts and enroll in classes offered through the “Family Tree University”, and there may even be a free download! In the July/August issue there’s an article by David Fryxell entitled “Pipe Dreams”, which gives a snapshot history of indoor plumbing. People and history are inseparable, that’s for sure! For more on getting a subscription, go to the website, www.familytreemagazine.com.
Emily Schroeder
Greetings to everyone who’s into genealogy! I’m Emily Schroeder, and I’ve been at Maine State Library since 1980. My latest incarnation has transformed me into the genealogy specialist, which means I get to visit other libraries and do genealogy workshops, have classes onsite, teach adult ed., write newsletters, join genealogy groups, and generally try to keep myself “in the know”. I’m hoping that through this blog we can share ideas, review resources and databases, and maybe introduce something new to readers in the genealogy field. You can always e-mail me at: emily.schroeder@maine.gov.